News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CUTE: First-grader reads to residents of senior living center

A 7-year-old girl began bringing books to read to the elderly residents at a Minnesota living care center. (SOURCE: KARE)
By Boyd Huppert
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KARE) – A Minnesota first-grader is brightening the day of senior citizens, one book at a time.

Maggie Kuznia is a 7-year-old with a love for reading and chatting. The natural storyteller soon began reading to the elderly residents of a senior living center in East Grand Forks.

Maggie’s mother, Tiffany Kuznia, works at Heritage Grove and often brings her daughter to work with her.

“Well, I guess it all started with storm days,” Kuznia said. “She couldn’t go to day care, anything like that, so she’d come to work with me.”

One day about five months ago, Kuznia said her daughter was packing up her bag. When Kuznia reminded her to bring her Nintendo Switch, she said Maggie told her she wasn’t going to bring the game console and instead was bringing books to read to the residents.

On that day, Maggie began to make new friends.

She began making the rounds, reading to residents like 96-year-old Margaret Sondreai and Patti Griggs, who used to teach first grade.

No other child starting first grade has had so many reading tutors.

“It’s helped tremendously and it builds up her confidence in reading too,” Kuznia said. “She falls asleep every night with a book in her hand. Every morning there’s like three or four books in her bed.”

Maggie’s grandfather also works at Heritage Grove.

Joani Benson, another resident, isn’t Maggie’s grandmother, but she plays the part well when the two share a book.

“At least once or twice a week. So, whatever she wants to read that day is what she packs up,” Kuznia said.

Through her own actions, the young storyteller has made a new story of her own.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues
Candles were placed near the crash site along Route 7 in New Milford.
Officials: High school senior dies, 3 others critically injured after head-on collision
State Patrol investigating school bus crash in Rib Mountain
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - David McCallum, star of the NBC-TV series "The Invisible Man," is shown during an...
David McCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS,’ dies at 90
A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
Shailey Huron appeared in Marathon County Court via video on Monday morning for a final...
Trial to begin Oct. 24 for Wausau woman charged in the death of her three-month-old child
89Q Golf Outing
89Q hosts golf outing to raise money for new equipment and promote station
About 20 elementary school students were on the bus when it hit a stationary object around 8:30...
Students injured in Rib Mountain school bus crash Monday morning