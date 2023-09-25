Continued belief leads to Packers comeback win in Love’s first Lambeau start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - When the clock ran to zero in the third quarter, the Packers chances of a victory over the New Orleans Saints were bleak. They trailed 17-0 and failed to show much offensively.

Then...

“It was like a nightmare that went to a dream,” Matt LaFleur said.

The Packers scored a field goal early in the fourth quarter, Jordan Love ran in a touchdown on the next drive, Samori Toure caught the two-point conversion and Romeo Doubs caught the game-winning touchdown with 2:59 left on the clock.

“It’s a 180 off last week,” Jordan Love said.

Last week, the Packers led by 12 points heading into the fourth quarter. They failed to get a single completion as the Falcons game back to beat Green Bay 25-24.

The offensive drought seemed to carry into their home opener at Lambeau Field. The team had just 85 total offensive yards at halftime.

“We’re not out of it. Never thought we were,” tight end Luke Musgrave said. “We knew we weren’t out of it and we know what this team is built out of.”

At halftime, Love didn’t need to say much to the team. There was a general understanding they needed to be better.

“We knew if we just stuck together, stuck to the plan and executed, locked in on all the details. There was a chance for us,” Love said.

After a rough start to the half with an interception from Love, The offense found a rhythm, flipping the nightmare 17-0 deficit to a dream 18-17 win.

“That whole fourth quarter was a blur,” LaFleur said. “I’ve never been a part of that before where it looked so bleak. Our guys continued to fight and continued to battle. That’s all you can ask of anybody.”

When Saints’ kicker Blake Grupe missed a 46-yard field goal that would’ve given the Saints the lead back in the closing minute, Matt LaFleur gave Darnell Savage a bear hug on the sideline.

“I’ve never been a part of a win like this,” LaFleur said. “The guys in the locker room, they believe and they believe in one another.“

One week ago, the Packers were standing on the sideline after blowing a fourth-quarter lead. This time, the youngest team in the NFL flipped the momentum back on their side.

“Nobody flinched on the sideline there,” Love said. “To be able to put up a comeback win like that down 17. I think, that’s just a huge confidence booster for the whole team.”

The Packers will start preparations for their next game on a short week with little rest. But, they’ll enjoy this one for the time being.

“It’s always about how the game ends,” Love said. “It felt great at the end. That’s all I can say, it felt great at the end.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.