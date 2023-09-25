89Q hosts golf outing to raise money for new equipment and promote station

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday’s rainy weather wasn’t exactly ideal for golf, but the show went on for 89Q’s Golf Outing at the Wausau Country Club to raise money for new equipment at their station.

The money will be used to buy new software and hardware at the radio station. People came out to not only enjoy a round of golf but to win prizes as well including a chance to win $10,000 if they got a hole-in-one on one of the holes.

“Every year we do something a little bit different with our tournament so that our golfers get a nice little surprise. Opportunities to invest in the radio station, win their entry fee back with games like corn chip,” said Coy Sawyer, general manager of 89Q.

Sawyer says in all of their 28 years doing the $10,000 prize, they have never had a winner.

In past events, 89Q has raised money for other things like upgrading new vehicles, but the best part of it all is that they get to promote the good word about their station.

This event sees plenty of new faces every year. There are also others that have been coming to nearly every golf outing.

One of 89Q’s biggest fans has been there from the start. He has been to 27 of their 28 golf outings.

“It’s a good fundraiser, good radio station, great music and they’re help to a lot of people and the community. What’s not to like about that,” said Al Knak of Weston.

The golf outing started as an Iron Man event, meaning golfers raised money to golf. It was $10 per hole at the time and some would even golf up to 100 holes.

