3 South Carolina teens killed in weekend shooting identified; 17-year-old suspects arrested, officials say

Authorities hold a news conference on the fatal shooting of three South Carolina teens over the weekend. (WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero, Tiffany Tran-Ozuna, Tiffany Rigby and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina coroner on Monday released the names of three teenagers shot and killed over the weekend, and law enforcement officials announced two other teenagers were arrested in the case.

Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said the victims were Caleb Wise and Dre’von Riley, both 16 years old, and Jakobe Fanning, 17.

On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at the 200 block of Saddletrail Road, where they encountered four people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies said Caleb, Dre’von and Jakobe died at the hospital. The fourth victim, who has not been identified by deputies, has been released from the hospital.

In a news conference held Monday, RCSD said the fourth victim who survived was 14 years old.

Authorities on Monday also announced Jahkeem Griffin and Karlos Gibson, both 17 years old, were arrested and charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the shooting happened over a burglary that took place a couple of years ago.

“A beef that just continues to grow, then young people decide that they’re going to solve it by shooting,” Lott said. He didn’t give further details on what it was that happened.

Gibson was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The schools involved are Eau Claire High School and Alcorn Middle School, Lott confirmed.

According to Richland County School District One Superintendent Craig Witherspoon, the three victims were students at Eau Claire High School.

Witherspoon released the following statement Monday:

The Richland One family is grieving the loss of three young lives to senseless gun violence. Three Eau Claire High School students were killed Sunday afternoon (September 24, 2023) in an incident that occurred on Saddletrail Road. Our Crisis Team is at Eau Claire today to provide counseling and support to any students and staff who may need assistance. We also have additional security on campus as a precaution. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we ask everyone to keep the students’ families and the students and staff at Eau Claire High School in your thoughts and prayers.

