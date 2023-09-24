Northland Pines soccer tops Northland Lutheran in rain-soaked contest

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Northland Pines boys’ soccer team battled through the elements Saturday, coming out on top of Northland Lutheran 4-2 in a rain-soaked affair to spoil the Wildcats’ homecoming.

The Wildcats started the scoring midway through the first half. Joe Oblender’s through ball to Sam Song led to a perfect on-target shot by Song to give Northland Lutheran an early lead.

From there, the Eagles would gain momentum. AJ Muench was able to win a foot race on a long pass to sneak a goal in for Pines to even the score. Then, in the final moments of the first half, Cardson Adamovich would connect from deep to give the Eagles a 2-1 halftime lead.

Pines would score a quick goal to start the second half. Soon after, a lightning delay would keep teams off for an extended period of time. Once the players returned to the field, the Eagles would pick up right where they left off, adding another score. A late goal by the Wildcats would be too little, too late as Northland Pines won 4-2.

Northland Pines grabs their third win of the year and will next travel to Three Lakes/Phelps Monday. Northland Lutheran will next head to Columbus Catholic Monday.

