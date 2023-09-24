News and First Alert Weather App
Hundreds gather at Marathon Park for annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Alzheimer’s disease has taken the lives of millions. Experts are still working to find a cure. The ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event fights for an end to the deadly disease.

“It’s really raising the awareness with what’s going on with Alzheimer’s, and that it’s so common, more common than people really realize. And that we have to do what we can to help raise funds to help them,” said Lori Berry, who lost a family member to Alzheimer’s in August.

Berry and her family took part in the walk to help remember their lost loved one.

“He had a wonderful personality. He had a great sense of humor. And he was a great, you know he loved his family. And I think that was so much a part of who he was,” said Berry.

In the United States – over six million people live with Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association provides education and support to those who struggle with this disease every day. Resources like the association and events like the walk can help people with the disease and their families feel less alone.

“Know that there’s a lot of support out in the community. Everybody’s here, you know we all have been through it, and you know, let’s support each other,” Berry said.

Whether they lost a loved one or were there for moral support -- the walk brought people together while working to fight Alzheimer’s.

“This event honestly means the world. I’ve come across a lot of people who I’ve watched their personalities change with Alzheimer’s and dementia and everything. You know, the mind is such a fragile thing,” William Ritchie, who attended the walk to honor someone with Alzheimer’s, said.

