HALFTIME: Saints shutting down Packers 17-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In the Packers home opener, they have yet to score in any form in their first half vs. the New Orleans Saints, down 17-0.

With several major inactives (Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson, and Jaire Alexander), the Packers came in short-handed. Love concluded the first half by completing 7/16 passes for 74 yards, six of those passes being broken up by Saints defenders.

Former Packer Jimmy Graham kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr. Early in the second, Rashid Shaheed broke free for a 76-yard punt return touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Packers will receive the ball to start the second half.

