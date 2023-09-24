News and First Alert Weather App
HALFTIME: Saints shutting down Packers 17-0

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a touchdown pass against Green Bay...
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) pulls in a touchdown pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - In the Packers home opener, they have yet to score in any form in their first half vs. the New Orleans Saints, down 17-0.

With several major inactives (Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Christian Watson, and Jaire Alexander), the Packers came in short-handed. Love concluded the first half by completing 7/16 passes for 74 yards, six of those passes being broken up by Saints defenders.

Former Packer Jimmy Graham kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with an eight-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr. Early in the second, Rashid Shaheed broke free for a 76-yard punt return touchdown to make it 14-0.

The Packers will receive the ball to start the second half.

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich rounds third base as he heads home after hitting a home run...
Brewers clinch playoff spot with 16-1 win over Marlins