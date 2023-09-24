News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: More rounds of showers early this week

Low pressure will keep the wet weather around for Sunday and into the start of the work week. Warmer weather returns in days ahead.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Needless to say, a majority of North Central Wisconsin has picked up some much-needed rain since the start of the weekend. Locations west of Highway 51/I-39 on Saturday had rainfall that ranged from 1-2″ with locally higher amounts of 3-4″. Sunday will continue to feature times of showers, with perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder during the afternoon. Keep the umbrella on hand for the beginning of the work week. Occasional showers are on tap for Monday, while the risk of wet weather shifts to the southern parts of the area Tuesday. If you are looking for some sun, it will return starting Thursday, along with a warm-up.

Umbrella weather on Sunday with showers at times, a bit breezy.
Umbrella weather on Sunday with showers at times, a bit breezy.(WSAW)

It is the last full weekend of September and right on cue, cooler and damp weather has settled in. Clouds will be common throughout the day on Sunday, with times of showers. An isolated rumble of thunder or two is possible during the afternoon. A bit breezy with highs in the low 60s north, mid to upper 60s central and south. It will remain dry but cloudy at Lambeau Field for the Packers home opener Sunday afternoon.

Lots of clouds but staying dry for the Packers game in Green Bay on Sunday.
Lots of clouds but staying dry for the Packers game in Green Bay on Sunday.(WSAW)
Showers around into Sunday evening.
Showers around into Sunday evening.(WSAW)

Overcast Sunday night, with scattered showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Low pressure will be slowly tracking from Minnesota into northern Illinois on Monday. That keeps the opportunities for showers in the works, along with a chance of an isolated storm. Be sure to take the umbrella or rain jacket before heading off to work, or the kids to school on Monday. Cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers likely Sunday night into Monday morning.
Showers likely Sunday night into Monday morning.(WSAW)
Showers with a chance of a storm on Monday afternoon into the evening.
Showers with a chance of a storm on Monday afternoon into the evening.(WSAW)
More times of wet weather through mid-week.
More times of wet weather through mid-week.(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Tuesday and Wednesday, with chances of showers in the southern half of the area. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Total rainfall potential through midday Tuesday will range from .10″ to over .50″ in parts of the region.

Showers possible south into Tuesday morning.
Showers possible south into Tuesday morning.(WSAW)
Rainfall potential from Sunday through Tuesday midday.
Rainfall potential from Sunday through Tuesday midday.(WSAW)

Low pressure departs away from the Badger state by early Thursday, allowing for the return of some sunshine. Highs Thursday in the low 70s. Warmer weather on the way for late week into the upcoming weekend. A fair amount of sun Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday, which is also the start of October. Highs in the mid 70s Friday, while in the upper 70s Saturday and next Sunday. Certainly, later this week will be a fine time to check out the fall colors in the region as they continue to become more common.

Fall colors are expanding across Wisconsin.
Fall colors are expanding across Wisconsin.(WSAW)
Warmer weather on tap for later this week.
Warmer weather on tap for later this week.(WSAW)

