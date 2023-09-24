News and First Alert Weather App
FINAL: Packers complete miraculous comeback, defeat Saints 18-17

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) pulls in a touchdown reception against New...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) pulls in a touchdown reception against New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - After entering the third quarter down 17-0, the Packers crawled their way back to a miraculous 18-17 victory

With less than six minutes to, down 17-11, the Packers marched downfield to red-zone territory to ultimately find Romeo Doubs for an eight-yard touchdown. In the final three minutes of the fourth, Jameis Winston, filling in for an injured Derek Carr, found receiver Chris Olave on multiple occasions heading to field goal range. With nearly a minute to go, kicker Blake Grupe missed a game-winning field goal attempt wide right.

The Packers were down 17-0 through the 3rd quarter, with former Packer Jimmy Graham hauling in a first quarter touchdown followed by a 76-yard punt return touchdown from Rashid Shaheed.

Thanks to Jordan Love’s big fourth quarter, the fourth-year signal caller was the Packers leading passer and rusher. He completed 22/44 passes for 259 yards, a passing touchdown to Romeo Doubs, and 39 rushing yards with a touchdown, as well.

The Packers will look to take their fourth-quarter momentum into a Thursday night battle vs. the 2-1 Detroit Lions back at Lambeau Field.

