Elks Lodge of Wausau celebrates building’s 100th anniversary with an amazing race

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Elks Lodge has had generations of members all with the combined goal of making an impact. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of their building’s ground-laying, they decided to go racing. For the first time ever, the Wausau Elks Lodge took on an amazing race of their own. Starting at the lodge, teams branch out to 12 local businesses, including Gigi’s playhouse.

“They get a clue and they have to figure out how to decipher it and figure out what businesses we’re talking about,” Maureen Johnson, the Event Coordinator at Wausau Elks Lodge, said. “And then they go to that business. That business is ready for them, and has a task for them to do.”

Like the many businesses they work with, the Elks Lodge has made an impact on the community. They donated over $5 million throughout their 128-year overall history.

“We’re about giving, we’re especially kind to the veterans and the youth,” Johnson said. “We love our community and that’s what it’s about, it’s about brotherly love.”

For the next century, Johnson hopes to double donations and continue Elk Lodge’s impact.

“We would love to have more members here at the Elks,” Johnson said. “(They could be) younger, we could do families, just anybody. Anybody who wants to just be part of a good organization that is very giving. Lots of fun, also.”

After the race concluded, the lodge held its summer raffle, giving away $17,000. To learn more about the lodge and how you can take part, click here.

