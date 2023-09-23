Sentry tells employees to stay remote next week, investigation into threat continues

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Employees at Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point are being told they’ll continue to work remotely next week.

A message sent out to employees early on Saturday says the Stevens Point Police Department will not be done with its investigation by Monday. Out of an abundance of caution, they’ll continue to have employees work from home. A small number of employees will work at Sentry facilities, with continued increased security.

There was a threat against Sentry found inside a bathroom on Wednesday afternoon.

The message sent to Sentry employees reads:

I want to provide the latest update on the threat received at SHO last Wednesday afternoon. We continue to work closely with the Stevens Point Police Department to investigate this matter and bring the investigation to a close. However, our current understanding is that the investigation will not be complete when the work week begins.

For that reason and out of an abundance of caution, we will continue to ask most associates to work remotely next week, September 25-29.

We do feel comfortable allowing small groups to work in and around Stevens Point facilities with the increased security measures we have added. Your manager will be in touch with you if he/she feels you are needed in the office.

Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time.

