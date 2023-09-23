News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

GRAPHIC: Alligator pulled from Florida waterway where body was recovered

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the...
The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a Largo park with a lake, the sheriff’s office said.(BAY NEWS 9 (Spectrum News))
By BAY NEWS 9 staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (Bay News 9) - Florida officials are investigating a death after a body was found in a waterway near an alligator.

The body was found in Pinellas County on Friday afternoon in a waterway at a Largo park, the sheriff’s office said.

A witness called police after he saw the alligator with a body in its mouth, Bay News 9 reported.

Wildlife officials assisted in removing the alligator and deceased adult’s body from the waterway.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-foot alligator was humanely killed by officials.

Authorities have not given any details about the person found in the lake.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Bay News 9 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison

Latest News

Waves break along the jetty at Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach, Va., on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Tropical Storm Ophelia forecast to make landfall early Saturday on North Carolina coast
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashed the East Coast ahead of an early Saturday landfall. (CNN)
Radar: Ophelia lashes East Coast ahead of landfall
Periods of rain with a chance of a storm into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Kicking off autumn with risk of wet weather
Times of rain overnight into Saturday morning. Off and on showers, breezy on Saturday....
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast