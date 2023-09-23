News and First Alert Weather App
Granite Peak launches fall chairlift rides

Seniors 80-years-old or over and kids five-years-old or younger are free. Children need to be over 36" to ride. Singles are $15.(WSAW/Sloane Wick)
By Sloane Wick
Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Though the official start of fall is Saturday, Granite Peak Resort wasted no time in launching the season with its breathtaking chairlift rides. The resort, known for its picturesque views and outdoor activities, opened its chairlifts to eager riders on Friday.

Caitlin Eisch, Director of Administrative Services at Granite Peak, expressed the significance of starting the chairlift rides.

“It’s really our kickoff with the lift and our way of being able to enjoy the mountain” she said.

Despite rides not starting until 4 p.m. on Fridays, enthusiastic riders couldn’t wait to embark on their scenic journey.

Bobbie Keso-Mode from Rhinelander shared her excitement, saying, “The weather was so beautiful and the colors so gorgeous. We wanted to take advantage of the lift ride.”

Keso-Mode arrived at the resort at 2:45, with plans to return to experience the full splendor of fall colors later in the season.

“Already from day to day, you go to bed at night, you know, in the trees in your yard, you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty,’ and the next day, they’re even more vibrant,” Keso-Mode said.

While this marked the first day for lift riders, Granite Peak’s maintenance team prepared for the rides during the off-season. They conducted testing and ensured everything was flowing correctly. Some of the chair lifts were even temporarily removed for inspection and subsequently reinstalled, providing reassurance to riders. Then, a third party inspected the lift.

Keso-Mode shared her confidence in the resort’s safety measures, saying, “I’m pretty confident. I know a lot of skiers, and this is a popular destination for them to come.”

Tickets for the lift rides often sell out, especially when the fall colors are at their peak.

“Make sure you don’t miss an opportunity to come,” Eisch said. “You want to buy online in advance. If we do sell out, we will announce it on our website and social media.”

The 62 chairs of the lift take riders on a 12-minute journey that offers unique views of Wausau and all its beauty.

“You get a spectacular view of the city, the colors, and the lakes. Of course, it’s absolutely gorgeous. Just good views.,” Eisch said.

