First Alert Weather: Much needed rain at times this weekend, staying mild

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Happy 1st day of fall! The late spring and summer of 2023 in North Central Wisconsin has been quite dry, with streaks of hot weather. As we move into autumn, there is hope for perhaps some appreciable rain before colder air starts to set in locally. Sunshine will be hiding for the next few days with considerable cloudiness. Off and on showers are anticipated for Saturday, with a possibility of showers in the western half of the area on Sunday. Clouds will still be in place to kick off the work week on Monday. Once sunshine does make a return on Tuesday, it will be sticking around for the rest of the upcoming week. Along with that, comfortable afternoon temperatures, while the risk of any morning frost, is not a concern to end September.

Fall colors are expanding across the Badger State. (WSAW)

The fall colors are ranging from 20 to 50 percent in North Central Wisconsin starting this second to last weekend in September.

Rain tapering to showers in the morning, off and on showers possible in the afternoon. (WSAW)

Rain showers tapering heading into Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

The umbrella will come in handy at times on Saturday, with showers becoming off and on in variety as the day goes along. Otherwise, breezy with lots of clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The next round of showers could arrive later Saturday night into Sunday morning. The best chances of wet weather may be from Highway 51/I-39 onto the west for Sunday. Clouds will be around for the last half of the weekend, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain possible west leading up to daybreak on Sunday. (WSAW)

Showers possible on Sunday in the western half of the area. (WSAW)

Showers possible in parts of the area Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

It should be dry for the Packers game on Sunday, with more clouds than peeks of sunshine. Temperatures during the game will be in the low to mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy and mild for the Packers game on Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

As the work week gets underway Monday, sunshine will still be hard to come by. Mostly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the low 70s. A mix of sun and clouds Tuesday, with highs near 70. Partly cloudy Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs in the low 70s.

High temperatures in the next several days are expected to be in the low 70s. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.