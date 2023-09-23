News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Brewers clinch playoff spot with 16-1 win over Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich rounds third base as he heads home after hitting a home run...
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich rounds third base as he heads home after hitting a home run scoring Blake Perkins, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched a playoff spot with a 16-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Their magic number for clinching the NL Central is one after the win.

The crew burst open the gates with a 12 run second inning, aided 10 of 11 runners reaching base. Josh Donaldson and Christian Yelich homered in the inning. Yelich added a second, three-run home run in the sixth inning to give him five RBI. He was 3-4 with three runs.

The Brewers can clinch the NL Central division title with a win over the Marlins on Saturday or a Chicago Cubs loss to the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison

Latest News

The Hilight Zone Week 6 Game of the Week
SPASH takes 4-game winning streak into Thom Field facing undefeated Wausau West
The Hilight Zone Week 6 Game of the Week
Wausau West looks to continue early dominance facing only other unbeaten Valley team SPASH
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week Six Preview: A battle of unbeatens with SPASH vs. Wausau West
Cy Becker of Columbus Catholic crowns Alex Edwards following a first half goal in the Dons' 5-2...
Top CWC teams clash in boys soccer, volleyball