Brewers clinch playoff spot with 16-1 win over Marlins

MIAMI, Fla. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers have clinched a playoff spot with a 16-1 win over the Miami Marlins. Their magic number for clinching the NL Central is one after the win.

The crew burst open the gates with a 12 run second inning, aided 10 of 11 runners reaching base. Josh Donaldson and Christian Yelich homered in the inning. Yelich added a second, three-run home run in the sixth inning to give him five RBI. He was 3-4 with three runs.

The Brewers can clinch the NL Central division title with a win over the Marlins on Saturday or a Chicago Cubs loss to the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.