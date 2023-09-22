Wood County Sheriffs want more people to report unsafe conditions for children at area homes

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Poor living conditions for children of addicts is something the Wood County Sheriff’s Department says they’re seeing way too often.

Just this week, four children were found in a drug raid in Rudolph north of Wisconsin Rapids.

The case was a wake-up call for Wood County. When Lt. Scott Goldberg of the Wood County Sheriff’s Department entered the home, he said there was dog feces everywhere, rotten food, and worse of all — the smell of death.

“This is one of many houses in our community across the country that, you know, that children are suffering in and we kind of just took notice of this one, but there’s numerous houses,” Lt. Goldberg said.

So, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department wants you to know how to say something without directly saying something. Lt. Goldberg added, “You can just call our dispatch center or any local law enforcement dispatch center and just say you want to remain anonymous and report it.”

Deputies carry Narcan with them and have done so for years. Sheriff Shawn Becker with the Wood County Sheriff’s Department says luckily when they entered the home no kids were drugged, but that doesn’t always happen.

Sheriff Becker stated, “Unfortunately we’ve had situations where we responded to whether it was a child or an adult that we’ve had to administer Narcan and bring somebody back. Our department has had many, many saves.”

He encourages people to get help if needed, so kids can live in safer environments. “If you’re a parent and you’re suffering from addiction, it’s really on you to get help. You should do it for your children,” Sheriff Becker said.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says even if you believe it’s something small, you should still call them. They would rather be called and it turn into nothing than wish they had been called and end up wondering what if.

