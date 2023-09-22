News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau once again giving people a chance to “Clean Up” unwanted items

(WSAW)
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s that time of year again when you have the opportunity to give the city your trash.

The annual ‘Clean it Up, Wausau’ large item drop-off is underway at Wausau Public Works. The city is taking items such as furniture, appliances, tires, and even concrete. While the city is taking many items, they are not accepting regular trash, recycling, or hazardous waste.

The city is also bringing in some extra hands to get a little help this year.

“We have two partners working with us this year,” Dustin Kraege said, Public Works Superintendent. “We have the Good News Project which will do electronic recycling. We also have Habitat for Humanity which is collecting wooden furniture, good construction items, and lamps.”

To get to the drop-off point, there is a path on Chellis Street into the yard. If you missed today’s opportunity, they are open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

