Top CWC teams clash in boys soccer, volleyball

Columbus Catholic boys soccer and Pacelli volleyball remain atop their respective conferences with wins
By Noah Manderfeld and Ben Helwig
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Columbus Catholic boys soccer and Pacelli volleyball remain atop their respective conferences with wins in Central Wisconsin Conference clashes. Amherst volleyball also picked up their first conference win over Iola-Scandinavia at home.

Columbus Catholic boys soccer went on the road and took down Amherst. The Dons raced out to a 3-1 lead at halftime, all three scored by Alex Edwards. Edwards finished with four goals on the match. In the second half, Carlos Lopez put the Falcons within striking distance, trimming the deficit to 3-2 on a goal. However, Cy Becker put the lead out of reach on a goal off a header, pushing the Dons to a 5-2 win.

In the gym, Amherst volleyball went to five sets with Iola-Scandinavia for a second straight year. This time, the Falcons won, taking the final set 15-10.

Heading out west to the CWC-South, Pacelli raced out to a 25-16 win in the first set on their way to knocking off No. 6 Pittsville with a 3-0 sweep on their home court.

