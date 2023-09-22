Stevens Point working on 2024 budget; working on project with UWSP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point is working on their 2024 budget right now and deciding what to spend money on next year for projects. The city’s goal is to keep the tax rate stable. Mayor Mike Wiza said he is asking for a 0 percent increase in the tax levy, but with the new laws related to shared revenue, the city will have some extra money.

“The first thing we’re going to do with that extra money is make sure that our employees are paid what they’re supposed to be paid, based on the market,” Wiza said.

Wiza said the city will ensure their pay keeping up with the market and no one gets a cut in pay. Stevens Point’s capital budget has already been presented to the public, which means some money will go to fixing roads, repairing the roof on the fire station and streets garage, and invest in some new garbage trucks.

Partnership with UWSP

The city is also planning their partnership with UW-Stevens Point for the university’s upcoming term. Wiza said every year, he meets with the Student Government Association to check in on what the president and vice president’s priorities are for the upcoming year. One of the big developments Wiza is working with UWSP on for the upcoming year is a pedestrian and food truck court on at a property on Division Street.

“We’re going to have a food court where students can walk from campus onto Division Street,” Wiza said. “Right now, there’s a big fence that runs the entire length, [so] we’re going to open up that fence and Stevie’s food truck, which is new at the university, is going to be featured there, along with a spot for a couple of other food trucks.”

Wiza said that project is expected to be ready by the summer of 2024.

