Oneida Co. Health Dept. to hold pop-up flu vaccine clinic on Saturday

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Health Department is hosting a seasonal influenza vaccination pop-up clinic on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Oneida County Health Department.

The clinic is located at 100 W Keenan St. in Rhinelander from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pre-registration is not required and facemasks are recommended.

Oneida County Health Department will have two types of flu vaccine available:

Fluzone Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine:

Available for ages 6 months and older.

Vaccines for children 6 months through 18 years are available at no cost.

Fluzone High-Dose Influenza Vaccine:

Available for people 65 years of age and older.

Oneida County Health Department accepts several types of insurance. Private pay via cash, credit, or check is also available.

The following insurance can be billed for Flu vaccine:

Medicare/Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicaid/BadgerCare

Anthem BC/BS

Auxiant—NEHA

Aspirus Health Plan

Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire

Humana  Security Health Plan

UMR-UHC

UMR-NEHA

United Healthcare

For more information about the flu vaccine clinic this weekend and all upcoming ones in Oneida County, click here.

