Meteorologist Mark Holley planting his claim to fame with 3/4-ton pumpkin

ALTOONA, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7′s very own Mark Holley has once again, grown a giant pumpkin to compete in the River Prairie Ginormous Pumpkin Festival.

This is his fourth year growing a giant pumpkin. He says he started the process inside from a seed in April. The pumpkin is three months old and he estimates it weighs about 1,500 pounds.

“My first year I grew an 850 pounder, then I grew one at 1,044 pounds, then 1,147, so this year could be 400 pounds better or more of my personal best,” Holley said.

After loading it up on a trailer earlier on Friday, he’ll take it to Altoona on Saturday for the festival where it’ll compete with about 40-50 other giant pumpkins at the event.

