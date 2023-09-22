Keep Wisconsin beautiful: identifying the threat of invasive species

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Invasive Plants Association of Wisconsin reports the state is currently grappling with the presence of nearly 150 invasive plant species, a situation that poses significant threats to both public health and the economy. These invasive species are capable of wreaking havoc on Wisconsin’s natural landscape. To help fix this issue, the Wisconsin Women in Conservation organization hosted an Invasive Species Management Workshop on September 21 at the Schmeeckle Reserve in Stevens Point.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through modern technology, such as airplanes and high-speed trains, invasive species are no exception to the global flow of goods and people.

“With the mobility in our culture today, they [invasive species] come from all over all the time. People often don’t realize. They see a pretty flower somewhere in another country, and they bring that back,” Christine Klessig, a landowner who attended the workshop, said.

Klessig, an avid conservationist, is doing her part to keep invasive species off her property.

“I’ve made a personal pledge not to have any, from my house down to where my mailbox,” Klessig said.

However, even she found room for improvement after attending the workshop.

“I learned that what I thought was a regular plant is actually an invasive species. So I need to get out there and get that,” Klessig said.

The consequences of invasive species extend beyond overtaking the natural landscape; they can also wreak havoc on the finances of people in Wisconsin.

“Things can continue to encroach on cropland, so that it’s hard to grow things well, which would increase our food costs. If invasive species are in the water, they need to be controlled, potentially increasing utility costs. Utility companies would have to invest more in clearing brush, and all of those costs would be passed on,”said Kriss Marion, the Communications Lead for Wisconsin Women in Conservation.

While various public and government programs are actively working to eradicate invasive species, Klessig said the responsibility should not rest solely on their shoulders.

“Your highest and best use is to keep it natural. The government can’t do everything,” Klessig said.

The stakes can be high. If invasive species gain total control, beloved native plants and animals in Wisconsin could face extinction.

“We have a responsibility to do that for future generations. We need to be good stewards of our planet,” Klessig said.

