The Hilight Zone Week Six Preview: A battle of unbeatens with SPASH vs. Wausau West

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re already at week six of the high school football field and for the second time in three weeks, the Hilight Zone Game of the Week is at Thom Field with Wausau West taking on SPASH.

West has yet to be taken down this season, a perfect 5-0 start looks delightful for the Warriors. Coach Matt Johnson said it’s due to their dominance in all three phases. It certainly shows, considering West has outscored opponents 171-24 through five games including a shutout over Marshfield last week.

Even with SPASH coming to town, their focus remains the same. West and SPASH currently sit atop the Valley Conference as the only undefeated teams at 3-0 in conference play.

The Panthers are coming off two key home wins a

gainst conference rivals. There’s no denying the impressive undefeated overall start for Wausau West, but SPASH Head Coach Ryan Eigenberger is treating them just like any other opponent.

The Panthers have lost their previous three meetings versus the Warriors, including a 27-17 loss last year. However, given the way SPASH is rolling this year, they’re confident in what they can bring to the table.

The Panthers have plenty of momentum entering tonight, scoring 21 points or more in four straight wins since losing week one to Mukwonago.

Two Valley Conference rivals square off for our Hilight Zone Game of the Week. It’s the second week in a row that will feature undefeated conference opponents.

So there should be a great tug-of-war battle tonight as kickoff at Thom Field is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

