News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Weekend temperatures ‘falling’ into place, scattered rain chances

Cooling down with rain chances over the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more warm day on tap Friday to close out the summer season. Saturday is the official start of the fall season, and temperatures will ‘fall’ to seasonable. Cooler weather arrives with weekend rain chances.

Falling temperatures in the next 5 days
Falling temperatures in the next 5 days(WSAW)

Sun and clouds to start the morning off Friday, but clouds gradually increasing heading into the afternoon. Highs a few degrees lower, but remaining above normal, mid to upper 70s. Winds breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. A cold front begins to track in Friday night, bringing scattered showers to North Central Wisconsin.

Clouds increasing this afternoon, with highs mid to upper 70s
Clouds increasing this afternoon, with highs mid to upper 70s(WSAW)
Scattered rainfall starts Friday early evening
Scattered rainfall starts Friday early evening(WSAW)

It would be a good idea to bring the rain gear for high school football Friday evening as rain picks up overnight.

Scattered rain expected for some HS football games tonight
Scattered rain expected for some HS football games tonight(WSAW)

In addition to scattered showers Friday night, some rounds for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible heading into the early morning hours of Saturday. No severe storms to be concerned about, but any stronger storm will produce downpours, lightning, brief gusty winds, and small hail. Rain will gradually clear up heading into the afternoon of Saturday with gusty winds continuing. Skies will likely remain cloudy, with highs falling to the low-mid 70s.

Widespread rain with some storms before sunrise Saturday
Widespread rain with some storms before sunrise Saturday(WSAW)
Some scattered to widespread rain in parts of Saturday morning
Some scattered to widespread rain in parts of Saturday morning(WSAW)

Overcast Sunday with additional rounds for scattered rain. Temperatures will be cooler in wake of the cold front. Highs upper 60s expected. Total rainfall amounts from Friday evening to Sunday night will range from a half inch to near 1 inch of accumulation. Heavier accumulations expected over the western portions of the state.

A line of scattered showers remain possible Sunday morning
A line of scattered showers remain possible Sunday morning(WSAW)
Additional rounds for scattered rain Sunday afternoon
Additional rounds for scattered rain Sunday afternoon(WSAW)
Rain amounts from Friday evening to Sunday night
Rain amounts from Friday evening to Sunday night(WSAW)

Remaining cool for the following work week. Highs upper 60s to low 70s expected.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance receives threat, employees told to work remotely
Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14

Latest News

Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.
Sunrise 7 Weather Friday, September 22, 2023
Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible Friday.
First Alert Weather: Continued warm to end summer, still limited chances of wet weather
A few clouds with patchy fog possible toward morning Friday. Sun will mix with clouds as the...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Night Forecast
Lingering early evening showers/storms ending west. Patchy fog possible toward morning. Sun &...
First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast