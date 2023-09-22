First Alert Weather: Weekend temperatures ‘falling’ into place, scattered rain chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One more warm day on tap Friday to close out the summer season. Saturday is the official start of the fall season, and temperatures will ‘fall’ to seasonable. Cooler weather arrives with weekend rain chances.

Falling temperatures in the next 5 days (WSAW)

Sun and clouds to start the morning off Friday, but clouds gradually increasing heading into the afternoon. Highs a few degrees lower, but remaining above normal, mid to upper 70s. Winds breezy with gusts up to 20 mph. A cold front begins to track in Friday night, bringing scattered showers to North Central Wisconsin.

Clouds increasing this afternoon, with highs mid to upper 70s (WSAW)

Scattered rainfall starts Friday early evening (WSAW)

It would be a good idea to bring the rain gear for high school football Friday evening as rain picks up overnight.

Scattered rain expected for some HS football games tonight (WSAW)

In addition to scattered showers Friday night, some rounds for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible heading into the early morning hours of Saturday. No severe storms to be concerned about, but any stronger storm will produce downpours, lightning, brief gusty winds, and small hail. Rain will gradually clear up heading into the afternoon of Saturday with gusty winds continuing. Skies will likely remain cloudy, with highs falling to the low-mid 70s.

Widespread rain with some storms before sunrise Saturday (WSAW)

Some scattered to widespread rain in parts of Saturday morning (WSAW)

Overcast Sunday with additional rounds for scattered rain. Temperatures will be cooler in wake of the cold front. Highs upper 60s expected. Total rainfall amounts from Friday evening to Sunday night will range from a half inch to near 1 inch of accumulation. Heavier accumulations expected over the western portions of the state.

A line of scattered showers remain possible Sunday morning (WSAW)

Additional rounds for scattered rain Sunday afternoon (WSAW)

Rain amounts from Friday evening to Sunday night (WSAW)

Remaining cool for the following work week. Highs upper 60s to low 70s expected.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.