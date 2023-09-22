Fall harvest season seeing the impact of months with little rain

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - The drought monitor shows that central Wisconsin is in severe drought conditions. This is impacting farmers across the state as drought can stunt the growth of crops. it might even affect prices at the grocery store.

It’s harvest season and a local farmer in Edgar explained how the drought is impacting his crops and also what to expect this harvest season. Fall harvest in central Wisconsin is a beautiful sight to see, but for farmers in Edgar, it’s a busy season and the drought is changing that.

“It’s still dry — extremely dry,” said Roger Ross, Owner of Ross Farms.

Ross said the recent drought continues to impact his crops.

“The corn has been drying down extremely fast,” said Ross. “The corn and the beans dried up here Labor Day weekend it was 90 degrees everything shrouded up, haven’t had any rain here, a tenth of an inch here in the last two weeks probably.”

Ross said compared to other years, it’s a little dryer than normal. He’s seen it before, but this year is different. “We are just hoping this drought doesn’t continue until the next growing season”

He and other farmers waiting for soybeans to grow before harvesting them in a few weeks.

“Dust is flying, the ground is extremely dry and we and the neighbors and anyone else who’s planting is were praying for rain and hoping it rains to germinate seed and gets some growth before winter comes,” said Ross.

While the dry weather isn’t ideal. A drought this late in the year is not uncommon.

“There’s been times when the fifth of October it rained six inches and we have mud, we don’t like that to happen either but we have to take what comes and make the best of it,” Ross said.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.