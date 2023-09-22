Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council beginning popcorn sales Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fall is here and that means it’s officially popcorn season. The Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council will start taking popcorn orders on Saturday, Sept. 23. Assistant Scout Executive Scott Domino joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to discuss the fundraiser. Over 70 percent of proceeds from the popcorn fundraiser goes back to local scouts and operation of BSA.

“It’s a very important fundraiser, probably our biggest fundraiser of the year. For some scouts, it’s the only fundraiser they participate in to pay for camp, uniforms, badges, things like that,” Domino said.

Orders will be delivered to everyone by mid-November. You can buy popcorn directly from a boy scout or online at this link.

