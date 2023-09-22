News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council beginning popcorn sales Saturday

Over 70 percent of proceeds from the popcorn fundraiser goes back to local scouts and operation of BSA.
The Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Sales with Scott Domino
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fall is here and that means it’s officially popcorn season. The Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council will start taking popcorn orders on Saturday, Sept. 23. Assistant Scout Executive Scott Domino joined Sunrise 7 Friday morning to discuss the fundraiser. Over 70 percent of proceeds from the popcorn fundraiser goes back to local scouts and operation of BSA.

“It’s a very important fundraiser, probably our biggest fundraiser of the year. For some scouts, it’s the only fundraiser they participate in to pay for camp, uniforms, badges, things like that,” Domino said.

Orders will be delivered to everyone by mid-November. You can buy popcorn directly from a boy scout or online at this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance receives threat, employees told to work remotely
Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14

Latest News

Air Filter Maintenance with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
Air Filter Maintenance with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
The Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Sales with Scott Domino
The Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Sales with Scott Domino
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Friday, September 22nd, 2023
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Friday, September 22nd, 2023
All Things New In Stevens Point with Mayor Mike Wiza
All Things New In Stevens Point with Mayor Mike Wiza