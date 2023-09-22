News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Apple again issues ‘important security updates’ for iPhone

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Cupertino, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People with iPhones and iPads received emergency security updates for their devices Friday in response to vulnerabilities.

The “important security updates” follow up on the new operating system released Monday, and a critical update notice from earlier in September.

According to Apple’s support page, the security flaws “may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.”

People with iPhone XS or later should update to version 17.0.1, as well as those who have an iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

People with older iPhones and iPads also received updates, to version 16.7. Apple Watch updates were among the security updates released Friday as well.

Users can check for software updates under Settings and General on devices.

Bill Marczak of The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School and Maddie Stone of Google’s Threat Analysis Group were credited for discovery of the flaws.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Sentry Insurance receives threat, employees told to work remotely
Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14

Latest News

HVAC Maintenance Before Fall with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
HVAC Maintenance Before Fall with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
Long Beach's MemorialCare Miller Children's and Women's Hospital reported 10 sets of twins on...
‘There’s something in the water’: 10 sets of twins born at hospital
The Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council will start taking popcorn orders on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Boy Scouts of America Samoset Council beginning popcorn sales Saturday
Air Filter Maintenance with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
Air Filter Maintenance with Chandler Ducker and Gregg James
The Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Sales with Scott Domino
The Boy Scouts of America Popcorn Sales with Scott Domino