Wood Co. Sheriff’s say home had “odor of death” following drug raid

(WSAW)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force arrested three people after they conducted a search warrant in a home in the Town of Rudolph on Sept. 18.

According to a Facebook post, authorities found and seized undisclosed amounts of what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medications.

The Sheriff’s Department said the condition of the home was deplorable with dog feces, rotten food, standing black water, and insect infestation. One of the investigators on scene even reported that the home had the “odor of death.”

The four children are currently with responsible adults. The three people arrested on Monday have since bonded out of jail.

