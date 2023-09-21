News and First Alert Weather App
Woman celebrating 102nd birthday says she is honoring God and the blessings he has given

Ruby Pullin Martin has passed the century mark and then some as she celebrates turning 102 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Nick Ogelle and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 102 years old this week with some of her closest friends and family.

WTOK reports that Ruby Pullin Martin spent Wednesday surrounded by friends and family enjoying cake, presents, and good memories.

Born on September 20, 1921, Martin is the youngest of 10 children.

She is the first in her family to earn a high school diploma, graduating from Dixon High School in the late 1930s.

After graduating, Martin went on to enter the workforce and had three children of her own.

Her oldest daughter, Nell Bateman, shared Martin’s secret to a long life.

“She would tell you that when you wake up in the morning, God has given you another day. So, do the best you can to get through that day, living and honoring him and all the blessings he’s given you,” Bateman said.

A stroke in 1994 left Martin with her right side paralyzed, but her mind has remained sharp, according to her family.

Greisha Naylor, Martin’s activities supervisor, said the 102-year-old faces every challenge with a smile.

“She has a smile on her face no matter what obstacles she may be going through,” Naylor said. “When you come into her presence, all you feel is love.”

Martin also has plans to celebrate her birthday again with another family gathering on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

