Why finding low-cost pet spaying and neutering options in Wausau is so hard

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cost of veterinary care, especially for spaying and neutering, can be particularly daunting for many pet owners. With the closure of the low-cost spaying and neutering clinic ‘The Fix Is In’ in Wausau in 2022, a void emerged, leaving numerous pet owners in a low-cost fixing dilemma.

The clinic closed primarily due to a shortage of veterinarians. North Central Wisconsin is still grappling with the consequences. There are no low-cost clinics within an hour’s drive of Wausau. The nearest clinic offering appointments for anyone is located in Clark County.

Spay and neuter services have become scarce, particularly in rural areas, making affordable options increasingly hard to come by, according to Bree Richardson, Board President of ‘The Fix Is In.’ As a result, pet owners face not only a financial burden but also logistical challenges.

Low cost spay/neuter options in Wisconsin: FixaPet (Neillsville) https://www.cchs-petshelter.org/fixapet-spay-neuter-program Purple Cat Vet (NW WI) https://www.purplecatvet.com Waupaca County HS (Waupaca, must reside in Waupaca, Waushara or Shawano Counties to apply) https://www.waupacahumane.org/clinic Sauk County HS (Baraboo) https://saukhumane.org/low-cost-spayneuter-clinic/ Alter-Ations (Viroqua) https://catsnipclinic.org/ Wisconsin Community Veterinary Center (Madison) https://www.wicvc.org Precision Vet (Madison) https://precisionveterinary.com Wisconsin HS (West Allis) https://www.wihumane.org/clinic Fox Valley HS (Appleton, must reside in Outagamie, Calumet or Winnebago County) https://www.foxvalleypets.org/low-cost-vet-services/ Madison Cat Project (Madison) https://www.madisoncatproject.org/snservices WI Cat Info: https://wicatinfo.weebly.com/ (WSAW)

Ashley Morgan, a dedicated animal lover who fostered animals for years, highlighted how ‘The Fix Is In’ used to be a lifeline for her, enabling her to afford fostering animals.

“Over the years, I have been doing a lot of fostering I’ve had a lot of animals come through my home. And having ‘The Fix Is In’ as an option was absolutely amazing. You know, it was, it was the only way that I really could have afforded to do fostering,” Morgan said.

However, since the clinic’s closure, she has had to embark on a lengthy journey to Green Bay, a distance of an hour and a half with her children, to get her animals spayed or neutered. The procedures also took approximately six to eight hours.

“We had to make like a whole family trip and load up and bring the three kittens down and wait for them to be ready. And the other three were transported by a rescue and brought back but even that was kind of nerve-wracking,” Morgan said.

To spay a 30-pound dog, in central Wisconsin, the majority quoted prices ranging from $500 to $600 for the surgery alone, some requiring additional fees for examinations and some not accepting new clients.

Cost estimates given on 9/20/23. (WSAW)

“When we were operating as a clinic, our costs ranged between $40 to $60. Because we were high volume, our vets were able to do anywhere between like 20 to 40 (surgeries per day),” Bree Richardson, Board President of ‘The Fix Is In,’ said.

As cold weather begins to approach, the absence of low-cost spaying and neutering options is likely to increase the number of stray animals.

“For the winter, it means a lot more suffering and then a lot of unnecessary death,” Morgan said.

While ‘The Fix Is In’ clinic in Wausau closed its doors, the organization continues to offer financial support for spaying and neutering outdoor, free-roaming cats. Owners can apply for financial assistance, schedule cat surgeries, and receive reimbursements via check through an online application form available on their website

