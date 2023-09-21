Wausau Planning Commission approves plans for new riverfront apartments

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The development group SC Swiderski LLC plans for general development rezoning has been approved by Wausau’s Planning Commission. Another step in the process of getting new apartments built along the riverfront.

SC Swiderski is hoping to build a seven-story apartment building that will have 200 units and five retail spaces on its first floor. City of Wausau Economic Development Manager Randy Fifrick said the Riverfront Apartment Project has been in the works for the last year. The idea is to add something to attract more people to the area.

“I think it’s just exciting to see this development moving forward,” Fifrick said. “The riverfront is a great area and I think that the way this development will be built, it will be a real benefit to everybody along there.”

Jacqui McElroy, Director of Business Development at SCS Swiderski said the apartments will be market rate prices. Which in this case means studio apartments would start at around $1,200.

“I think we did a great job of picking different unit sizes so we are a great compliment, and we will be able to bring additional people to live in the area, and that compliments the other building already there,” McElroy said.

The building will have studio suites, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments as well as a five-story parking ramp behind the complex. SC Swiderski will also have a leasing office on site.

“This site is very special to many people at our company,” McElroy added. “We do build across the state, but it’s always nice to find something in our own backyard a lot of people are very familiar with that location a lot of our employees frequent that area so to have a project there is really exciting for us.”

So, what’s next for everyone involved?

“We are going to finish moving through the design phase of the project,” McElroy said. “We will have some other steps with the City of Wausau to specific implementation plans we are hoping to do that in November.”

“This is all intended to complement what we got down there, just excited to see the future,” Fifrick said.

First, the Wausau City Council needs to approve the plans to finalize. If everything goes as planned, construction for the new apartments will start in June of next year and is expected to be completed sometime in 2026 or 2027.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.