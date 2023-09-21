Sentry Insurance receives threat, employees told to work remotely

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - NewsChannel 7 has learned a threat has been made against a Stevens Point Sentry building.

In a text message from Carolyn Schamberger, Sentry’s Director of Media Relations, “out of an abundance of caution, we’ve asked Stevens Point associates to work from home for the rest of the week.”

No further information was provided. But we’re working to learn more.

We reached out to the Stevens Point Police Department and they wouldn’t confirm anything.

