Scaled Up Reptile Expo happening Sept. 24 in Rothschild

The expo is $6 for General Admission and $12 for VIP Admission.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Maybe you’re already a big fan of reptiles or you might like to meet a few for yourself. The Scaled Up Reptile Expo is returning to Rothschild this weekend and they’re bringing plenty of reptiles for you to meet and greet. Expo Coordinator Dylan Konitzer joined Sunrise 7 Thursday morning to go over all the details.

The Scaled Up Reptile Expo will be happening Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo center in Rothschild. The expo is $6 for General Admission and $12 for VIP Admission.

