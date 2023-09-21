Pointers volleyball sweeps River Falls in home opener

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After ten away matches, the UW-Stevens Point volleyball team finally came home Wednesday. The Pointers opened their home slate with a decisive 3-0 conference win over UW-River Falls.

All three sets were close, with UWSP winning 28-26, 25-23 and 25-19. However, the Pointers were able to break through in the late moments in sets. Ashley Kopp led the way for UWSP with 20 kills. Sydney Mosinski was next behind her with 11. Mosinski led the way in blocks with seven.

The Pointers improve to 9-2 with the win. They’ll stay in Stevens Point this weekend to host the Pointers Invitational, featuring North Central, Simpson and Aurora. The Pointers begin the tournament by facing North Central Friday night at 7:30.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.