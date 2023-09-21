News and First Alert Weather App
Miss America Grace Stanke returns to Wausau to support education fair

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Miss America Grace Stanke visited her alma mater in Wausau Thursday morning. The Wausau native visited UWSP-Wausau as part of the Wisconsin Educators Fair.

She also visited NTC and Wausau West. Her appearance was to show high school students their options when it comes to higher education.

Stanke earned her associate degree at UWSP-Wausau and transferred to UW-Madison where she now studies nuclear engineering. She plans to travel to different schools to talk with students about pursuing school and careers through different paths.

Miss America Grace Stanke said, “Whether it is a four-year institution, or a two-year institution, or a trade school, whatever it might be, it’s good to find that goal, find that passion, and to focus on it.”

Grace is not only focusing on work locally but also on an international level. She will be heading to Vienna and Paris next week for international global policy meetings about clean energy.

Bond set at $50K for Crandon man facing dozens of felony charges for child sex crimes