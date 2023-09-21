News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store

Road warriors in South Dakota can now enjoy the same Kwik Trip experience many Wisconsin drivers have come to know (and love) through the years.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WMTV) – Road warriors in South Dakota can now enjoy the same Kwik Trip experience many Wisconsin drivers have come to know (and love) through the years.

The La Crosse-based chain opened its first location in Mount Rushmore’s home state on Thursday morning. Its newest convenience store is in Brandon, and it is the first of six already slated to open in the state, all of which will be huddled in the southeastern corner.

“You’ll find fast food, ready-to-eat meals. We have a full kitchen with hot food, and at the location, you might even have a beer cave or a humidor,” Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi told our Sioux Falls sister-station in July, when the South Dakota spread was first announced.

The new locations will not bear the Kwik Trip name that dots so many Badger State towns, rather they will use the alternate Kwik Star branding mandated by a naming agreement in the industry. But, the company promises the experience will be the same.

With its flag planted in South Dakota, Kwik Trip now has convenience stores in six states.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood Co. Sheriffs say home had “odor of death” following drug raid
Sentry Insurance headquarters in Stevens Point.
Threatening message found at Sentry Insurance caused security incident on Wednesday
Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14
Zachary Robins
Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty in child sex crimes case
Meyer Willkom, 36
Stevens Point man convicted in baby’s death sentenced to 15 years in prison

Latest News

Periods of rain with a chance of a storm into Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather: Kicking off autumn with risk of wet weather
Times of rain overnight into Saturday morning. Off and on showers, breezy on Saturday....
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
Hilight Zone
The Hilight Zone Week 6: SPASH wrangles huge Valley win, Mosinee continues to roll
Granite Peak's fall chairlift season starts
Granite Peak's fall chairlift season starts
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert
Wisconsin soldier surprises wife in line at Luke Bryan Farm Tour concert