Kwik Trip spreads into its sixth state with new store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WMTV) – Road warriors in South Dakota can now enjoy the same Kwik Trip experience many Wisconsin drivers have come to know (and love) through the years.

The La Crosse-based chain opened its first location in Mount Rushmore’s home state on Thursday morning. Its newest convenience store is in Brandon, and it is the first of six already slated to open in the state, all of which will be huddled in the southeastern corner.

“You’ll find fast food, ready-to-eat meals. We have a full kitchen with hot food, and at the location, you might even have a beer cave or a humidor,” Kwik Trip spokesperson Dave Niemi told our Sioux Falls sister-station in July, when the South Dakota spread was first announced.

The new locations will not bear the Kwik Trip name that dots so many Badger State towns, rather they will use the alternate Kwik Star branding mandated by a naming agreement in the industry. But, the company promises the experience will be the same.

With its flag planted in South Dakota, Kwik Trip now has convenience stores in six states.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.