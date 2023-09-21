Hilight Zone Podcast: Blending Strength and Speed

THREE LAKES, Wis. (WSAW) - Through their first four games, the Three Lakes/Phelps football team is averaging nearly 35 points per game. On defense, they’ve given up just 26 points all season. Those are totals emblematic of how the number two team in eight-player has won games this season, using their perfect blend of strength and speed.

Ben Helwig visits with Three Lakes/Phelps head coach Tyler Maney, quarterback Jared Kaufman, running back LJ Terlizzi and wide receiver Tyler Janikowski on how this team is a long time coming and why this group still has plenty more to accomplish.

