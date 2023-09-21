First Alert Weather: One more warm day before falling temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rinse and repeat type of weather Thursday as warm, summer-like temperatures continue. Changes on the way heading into the official start of the fall season over the weekend.

Another foggy start to the morning Thursday. Sun and cloud mix expected with highs still running to the low 80s over North Central Wisconsin. Not impossible to see an isolated-stray shower in a few spots Thursday evening.

A cold front is set to trail through the state this weekend. The movement of the frontal system has slowed down over the past 24 hours, meaning the front likely won’t approach until Saturday vs. Friday as originally anticipated. This could mean rain Friday may be limited.

Friday will feature sun and clouds with clouds likely increasing for the afternoon and evening. Highs will remain warm, mid to upper 70s. Any rain Friday will be more likely to occur during the evening or nighttime hours. An isolated to scattered shower with some possible thunderstorms would be expected.

High school football will likely start off dry, but some games could start to see rain or a thunderstorms by halftime or end of game.

Chance for rain continues over the weekend. The first official day of the fall season starts Saturday, and this will be when we start to see falling temperatures. Scattered showers expected for portions of Saturday as the cold front swipes through the state. Highs will start to cool down, low to mid 70s. Additional chances for rain continues Sunday. Rain over the weekend won’t be a washout by any means, but do plan for times of rain.

Highs return to seasonable, upper 60s to low 70s. Much of next work week will feature seasonable highs mid to upper 60s, with some days in the low 70s.

