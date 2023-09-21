News and First Alert Weather App
DC Everest students learn about farming and feeding America

By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RINGLE, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not unusual to see corn and milk at the dinner table when living in Wisconsin, but some kids don’t know how the food gets to their table.

On Thursday, a program led by students at DC Everest aimed to change that. Fourth graders got to spend a day on a farm and played with animals, saw how a combine works, and took a few notes from the bigger kids.

Agriculture Science teacher at DC Everest High School John Glynn had 68 of his high school students out on Fustead Farms to teach fourth graders about the farming industry in a program called ‘Food for America.’ He said that many of these fourth graders have never been on a farm in their life, so today was their first look at where their food comes from.

“In the United States, we have less than 2% of our population that actually does the farming,” Glynn said. “It’s important that we get the word out to educate the young people to as where their food comes from and all the hard work that our farmers put in.”

All of the high school students have one thing in common, they know a lot about farming and some of them even plan to become farmers right after they graduate.

Aiden Hopee is the president of the DC Everest Future Farmers of America and today he played teacher while educating kids about four-wheeler safety. Kids learned how to properly care for animals, what forestry is all about, and how to get into farming at a young age.

“Our future could really be this,” Hopee added. “I mean we are trying to inspire the younger generations to have an interest in all the agriculture stuff.”

Like many other industries, farming is losing necessary workers, which is why Aiden believes it’s so important that kids get educated about farming early.

He said, “The funniest question that I saw was or that I’ve heard so far was probably just, ‘Well how do you tell if they are a boy or a girl?’ Trying to work around questions like that. Just making it overall a very fun experience for them.”

He and at least two dozen people participate in the Future Farmers of America Organization. Tomorrow, another class with different students from DC Everest will be out at the farm.

