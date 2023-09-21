Comedian, Wisconsin native Charlie Berens to perform in Wausau April 14

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Theater has announced that Wisconsin native and comedian Charlie Berens will perform on April 14.

In 2017, Berens began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the ‘Manitowoc Minute.’ Since then, he’s been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. Berens also hosts the ‘Cripescast’ podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators, and more to talk about their stories and connections to the Midwest.

Berens has also released a book called The Midwest Survival Guide’ How We Talk, Love, Work, Drink and Eat...Everything with Ranch which is now a New York Times Best-Seller.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. Visit tickets.grandtheater.org/events to purchase tickets or call The Grand Theater ticket office at 715-842-0988.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.