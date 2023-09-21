News and First Alert Weather App
Children’s Wisconsin-Wausau to host parking lot party this Saturday

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 23 at their location on 24th Avenue in Wausau
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers of Children’s Wisconsin, Wausau joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4pm staff live in the studio on Wednesday to discuss their upcoming Parking Lot Party.

The event is meant to raise awareness for the organization. It will also help families in need of diapers. You’re encouraged to bring a donation for the diaper drive for The Babies Place or a nonperishable idem for The Neighbors Place.

The event is completely free and everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is free. You are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for The Neighbors Place or diapers for The Babies Place.(na)

