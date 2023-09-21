Children’s Wisconsin-Wausau to host parking lot party this Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers of Children’s Wisconsin, Wausau joined the NewsChannel 7 at 4pm staff live in the studio on Wednesday to discuss their upcoming Parking Lot Party.

The event is meant to raise awareness for the organization. It will also help families in need of diapers. You’re encouraged to bring a donation for the diaper drive for The Babies Place or a nonperishable idem for The Neighbors Place.

The event is completely free and everyone is welcome to attend.

