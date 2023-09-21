Bond set at $50K for Crandon man facing dozens of felony charges for child sex crimes

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 38-year-old Crandon man has been bound over for trial in a child sexual assault case. He is currently charged with 26 counts of repeated child sexual assault and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Kenneth Weso Jr. appeared via video in Forest County Court after he filed to waive the preliminary hearing on Wednesday and the judge granted the waiver in court on Thursday. The judge also adjusted Weso Jr.’s cash bond from $200,000 down to $50,000.

Weso Jr. pled not guilty to his charges. A date to schedule the trial is expected to be held on Oct. 30.

