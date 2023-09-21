Aspirus to offer free health screenings at Lakeland Pantry in Woodruff

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - Feeding those in need has been the mission of the Lakeland Pantry for over 50 years and now free health screenings are offered to individuals and families thanks to a partnership with Howard Young Medical Center, part of Aspirus.

Volunteer Aspirus medical personnel or retired nurses are available during pantry hours to provide blood pressure readings, blood sugar checks, and to give nutritional advice to the pantry’s clients. The Lakeland Pantry offers bi-weekly supplemental food and health screenings on the second Tuesday and Thursday of each month.

“The Lakeland Pantry, along with Aspirus Health, realized the need for another source in our community for our clients to take advantage of basic health screenings,” said Lorna Springate, Lakeland Pantry Director. “Howard Young Medical Center and Aspirus Woodruff Clinic have taken this over as a service to the pantry and the pantry provides a private room where screenings can be done.”

“We’re happy to offer this service for the community,” said Meghan Coyle, HYMC Nursing Manager and Lakeland Pantry Volunteer. “We offer free screenings so you can keep an eye on your health on a consistent basis.”

Each week the Lakeland Pantry distributes close to 17,000 pounds of food to the area and 95% of the food is purchased with money donated by community businesses, individuals, churches, and service groups.

The Lakeland Pantry is located at 1707 Hwy 51 North, Arbor Vitae, and offers weekly supplemental food to include meat, eggs, produce, and dairy. They also have new and gently used clothing for children and adults, books for all ages, and items for infants and toddlers. All services are free.

To learn more about the Lakeland Pantry, please visit lakelandpantry.com.

