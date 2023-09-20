News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau FD receives CAAS accreditation, becomes only fourth accredited ambulance in state

(wsaw)
By Sean White
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department has earned accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence.

The Wausau Fire Department received a perfect score from the Commission. The department will now begin preparations to be re-accredited in 2026.

The Wausau Fire Department EMS Division is one of over 180 ambulance services in the country to complete the voluntary review process, including a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in EMS. With this achievement, The Wausau Fire Department became only the fourth accredited ambulance in Wisconsin.

Fire Chief Robert Barteck said, “Achieving CAAS accreditation represents our firm commitment to providing excellent service to our patients and community. We continuously strive towards improvement and view the accreditation process as a tool to measure our organization against the highest standards in the nation.” Barteck continued, “Only the top 1% of ambulance services in the U.S. have achieved CAAS accreditation. Our outstanding Paramedics are the key to the department’s success in meeting the Commission’s high standards.”

The Commission is a non-profit organization that encourages and promotes quality patient care in America’s medical transport system. The primary focus of the Commission’s standards is high-quality patient care. This is accomplished by establishing national standards that address patient care and the ambulance service’s total operation. This includes its relationships with other agencies, the public, and the medical community. The Commission’s standards often exceed state or local licensing requirements.

More information about the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services at https://www.caas.org.

