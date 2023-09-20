Study: Most satisfying airports in America

(CNN/WSAW) – The 2023 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday shows passenger satisfaction improved overall this year.

Airports were evaluated by looking at six factors in order of importance: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food beverage and retail.

Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had the highest score among Mega Airports. Rounding out the top five in that same category were Minneapolis Saint Paul International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Miami International.

The lowest-scoring airport was Newark Liberty International in New Jersey.

Completing the bottom five were Toronto Pearson International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Boston Logan International.

General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee scored around average compared to other medium-sized airports. Indianapolis scored highest in that category while Kahului Airport in Maui scored the lowest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.