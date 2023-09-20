News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Study: Most satisfying airports in America

(KGNS)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WSAW) – The 2023 J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study released Wednesday shows passenger satisfaction improved overall this year.

Airports were evaluated by looking at six factors in order of importance: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departures, baggage claim, security check, check-in and baggage check, and food beverage and retail.

Detroit’s Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had the highest score among Mega Airports. Rounding out the top five in that same category were Minneapolis Saint Paul International, Harry Reid International in Las Vegas, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Miami International.

The lowest-scoring airport was Newark Liberty International in New Jersey.

Completing the bottom five were Toronto Pearson International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Boston Logan International.

General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee scored around average compared to other medium-sized airports. Indianapolis scored highest in that category while Kahului Airport in Maui scored the lowest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Nicholas Multani
Racine PD arrests person of interest in 3rd Avenue shooting in Wausau
Musk says Twitter, now X, will charge fee to all users
Rafters pitcher Jacob Rosenkranz suffered brain injury in August practice.
Rafters all-star suffers serious brain injury
NTC Vet Tech Lab
NTC unveils new veterinarian tech lab

Latest News

From the asphalt to the dirt, be sure to use caution while driving during harvest season
Officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the M & R Station on S. 3rd Ave...
Wausau Police investigate overnight shooting outside bar on city's west side
Wausau FD receives CAAS accreditation, becomes only fourth accredited ambulance in state
New study shows Wisconsin childcare costing more than tuition at UW-Madison