Staying safe on Wisconsin’s roadways this harvest season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The start of Wisconsin’s harvest season is a great time to remind ourselves of some ways to stay safe on our roadways, around farm equipment, and at railroad crossings. Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to explain some tips and the importance of road safety this time of year.

Sept. 17-23 is known as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Hagenow said September is a busy month on the roads for everyone as students are back in the classroom and more farmers are back on the road for the harvest season. She also said being alert near railroad crossings is important for everyone’s safety because of their heavy use.

“Agriculture and rail safety truly go hand in hand as approximately 60,000 carloads of food and agricultural products are transported on railway systems every week,” she said. “There are farm workers, Wisconsin residents and railway workers who are in jeopardy of being injured on Wisconsin roadways.”

Some tips to remember while traveling on Wisconsin roadways include giving yourself extra time in the morning when traveling, look both ways at railroad crossings, and slow down for large farm equipment. Hagenow said another idea to keep you and others safe on the roads this harvest season is to turn on your hazard lights when you approach large farm equipment. This helps alert other drivers around you of a slow-moving vehicle ahead.

More information on railroad safety can be found here.

