News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Staying safe on Wisconsin’s roadways this harvest season

Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to explain some tips and the importance of road safety this time of year.
Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to...
Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to explain some tips and the importance of road safety this time of year.(National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS))
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The start of Wisconsin’s harvest season is a great time to remind ourselves of some ways to stay safe on our roadways, around farm equipment, and at railroad crossings. Wisconsin’s 76th Alice in Dairyland, Ashley Hagenow joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to explain some tips and the importance of road safety this time of year.

Sept. 17-23 is known as National Farm Safety and Health Week. Hagenow said September is a busy month on the roads for everyone as students are back in the classroom and more farmers are back on the road for the harvest season. She also said being alert near railroad crossings is important for everyone’s safety because of their heavy use.

“Agriculture and rail safety truly go hand in hand as approximately 60,000 carloads of food and agricultural products are transported on railway systems every week,” she said. “There are farm workers, Wisconsin residents and railway workers who are in jeopardy of being injured on Wisconsin roadways.”

Some tips to remember while traveling on Wisconsin roadways include giving yourself extra time in the morning when traveling, look both ways at railroad crossings, and slow down for large farm equipment. Hagenow said another idea to keep you and others safe on the roads this harvest season is to turn on your hazard lights when you approach large farm equipment. This helps alert other drivers around you of a slow-moving vehicle ahead.

More information on railroad safety can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Nicholas Multani
Racine PD arrests person of interest in 3rd Avenue shooting in Wausau
Musk says Twitter, now X, will charge fee to all users
Dozens of people gathered inside the Eau Pleine Town Hall to share their concerns regarding...
Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts meeting on release of sex offender
Vitamins and Supplements
Misconceptions surrounding vitamins and supplements intake

Latest News

Ag and Rail Safety with Alice in Dairyland
Ag and Rail Safety with Alice in Dairyland
7 Things You Need to Know 09-20-23
7 Things You Need to Know 09-20-23
They found women who reported frequent use of hair straightening products, which is defined as...
Study shows increase in Uterine Cancer rates among Women may correlate with hair straightening products
Highs in the 80s and late summer-like through end of the week. Then a cool down over the weekend
First Alert Weather: Late season warmth arrives Wednesday, cooling with rain over the weekend