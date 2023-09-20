Police investigating overnight shooting incident at Wausau bar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the parking lot of a bar on Wausau’s west side early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the M & R Station on S. 3rd Ave around 1:40 a.m. When the first officer arrived, he observed a group of men on the west side of the parking lot. One of them appeared to be in possession of a handgun. The officer ordered the man to drop the weapon. The man ran north from the scene and a single gunshot was heard from the area of the suspect. Officers were unable to immediately locate the suspect. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

No one is believed to be injured as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Max LaPorte at 715-261-7854. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip through Marathon County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-409-8777 or by visiting www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org.

The case remains under investigation. No further details will be provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.