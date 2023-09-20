News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Pentagon working to restore benefits to LGBTQ+ veterans forced out under ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

(Brittany A. Chase / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon began a new effort Wednesday to contact former service members who may have been forced out of the military and deprived of years of benefits due to policies targeting their sexual orientation, starting with those who served under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Under DADT, which was enacted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton and in effect until 2011, service members who had other than heterosexual orientation could serve — as long as they kept it quiet. That led to years of discrimination, undue pressure, discharges and lost benefits.

Under DADT and previous military policies forbidding gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer personnel from serving, at least 32,837 service members since 1980 were forced out of the military for their sexual orientation, according to Department of Defense data.

More than 2,000 of those service members received general, other than honorable, or unknown discharge characterizations “that may have denied them access to veterans benefits, like home loans, health care, GI Bill tuition assistance and even some government jobs,” Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said.

“We know correcting these records cannot fully restore the dignity taken from LGBTQ+ service members when they were expelled from the military,” Hicks said. “It doesn’t completely heal the unseen wounds that were left, it doesn’t make people whole again, even for those many who received honorable discharges. But this is yet another step we’re taking to make sure we do right by those who served honorably.”

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event happened late Thursday night, September 14, 2023 into early Friday morning.
Fireball seen streaking across Wisconsin and Midwest
Nicholas Multani
Racine PD arrests person of interest in 3rd Avenue shooting in Wausau
Musk says Twitter, now X, will charge fee to all users
Rafters pitcher Jacob Rosenkranz suffered brain injury in August practice.
Rafters all-star suffers serious brain injury
NTC Vet Tech Lab
NTC unveils new veterinarian tech lab

Latest News

Wisconsin Legislature rejects governor’s special session on child care, worker shortages
This undated image made available by NASA shows the asteroid Bennu from the OSIRIS-REx...
NASA spacecraft delivering biggest sample yet from an asteroid
From the asphalt to the dirt, be sure to use caution while driving during harvest season
Study: Most satisfying airports in America