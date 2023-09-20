Newman takes down Edgar, Stratford defeats Marathon in Marawood South battles

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - Entering Tuesday, Stratford was the only undefeated team at 2-0 in the Marawood South, with Marathon, 1-1, wanting to hand them their first conference L.

However, the Tigers stood strong, defeating the Red Raiders 2-1. Stratford will hit the road to play Abbotsford this Saturday at 10 am, while Marathon will wait a week to play at Auburndale next Tuesday at 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Newman put a damper on Edgar’s Senior Night, taking down the Wildcats 3-1. Edgar will look to bounce back vs. Stratford next Tuesday at 7 pm, while Newman heads out to Antigo this Thursday at 5 pm.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.