New study shows Wisconsin childcare costing more than tuition at UW-Madison

(WSAW) - Wisconsin parents are feeling the crunch when they’re looking for and paying for childcare.

According to a new study from Forward Analytics, “Priced Out: The Steep Cost of Childcare in Wisconsin,” childcare for two young children costs more than $25,000 per year, compared to the $22,000 price tag for tuition at UW-Madison.

The new study shows childcare costs average between 18-36% of family income and that is assuming they can find care since the number of childcare workers in the state declined 26% from 2010 to 2022.

One of the reasons for the departure of these workers is the rising pay for competing occupations. “Wisconsin’s severe worker shortage has pushed up wages in all occupations at the low end of the pay scale,” said Forward Analytics Deputy Director Kevin Dospoy. “Many of these occupations now pay significantly more than childcare workers, making them more attractive to workers in this industry.”

This cost is not driven by high pay for childcare workers. In 2022, the median wage was just over $26,000 per year and 13th lowest out of 546 occupations. Due in part to low wages, especially compared to other occupations, the number of childcare workers declined in recent years. In 2010, there were 20,580 such workers in Wisconsin. By 2015, that number had fallen to 18,080 and then to 16,060 in 2019. In 2021, Wisconsin had 15,210 such workers, a drop of more than 26% from 2010.

Less populated areas including the Wausau area and Marathon County as a whole, fared worse in terms of the number of children per worker at nearly double their urban counterparts such as Madison and Eau Claire.

In Wausau, the children per teacher rate increased from 27 in 2015 to 32 by 2021. A rate of 16% which eclipsed the state average of 16 children per teacher in 2015 up to 19 in 2021 for a 14% increase.

Finding a solution to this crisis is difficult. If pay for childcare workers continues to fall short, the number of workers in the industry will decline further, exacerbating the access problem. However, raising pay to attract and retain workers will increase the cost of the service and make it even less affordable for young families.

